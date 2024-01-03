Cue Health Inc [HLTH] moved up 40.43: Why It’s Important

Cue Health Inc [NASDAQ: HLTH] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.25 during the day while it closed the day at $0.23. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Cue Health Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2023.

Cue Health Inc stock has also loss -22.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLTH stock has declined by -44.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.87% and gained 40.43% year-on date.

The market cap for HLTH stock reached $35.28 million, with 150.41 million shares outstanding and 99.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.14K shares, HLTH reached a trading volume of 27517956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cue Health Inc [HLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLTH shares is $2.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Health Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

HLTH stock trade performance evaluation

Cue Health Inc [HLTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.85. With this latest performance, HLTH shares dropped by -34.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Cue Health Inc [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3071, while it was recorded at 0.2504 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6200 for the last 200 days.

Cue Health Inc [HLTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cue Health Inc [HLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Cue Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.14.

Return on Total Capital for HLTH is now -29.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cue Health Inc [HLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.54. Additionally, HLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cue Health Inc [HLTH] managed to generate an average of -$128,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Cue Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

Cue Health Inc [HLTH]: Institutional Ownership

