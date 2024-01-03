Citigroup slashes price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] – find out why.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $19.77 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.65, while the highest price level was $20.35. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Cleveland-Cliffs Comments on Transformative Global Industry Consolidation and Updates Investors on Capital Allocation Priorities.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) (“Cliffs” or “the Company”) issued the following statement regarding the announced proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President of CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said, “We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top-10 steelmakers in the world. Even though U.S. Steel’s Board of Directors and CEO chose to go a different direction with a foreign buyer, their move validates our view that our sector remains undervalued by the broader market, and that a multiple re-rating for Cleveland-Cliffs is long overdue. We congratulate U.S. Steel on their announcement and wish them luck in closing the transaction with Nippon Steel.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.18 percent and weekly performance of -4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 6479061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 20.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.35. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] managed to generate an average of $49,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.