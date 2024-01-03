Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM] Is Currently 15.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Castor Maritime Inc [NASDAQ: CTRM] traded at a high on 01/02/24, posting a 15.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.49. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the Sale of the M/V Magic Orion for $17.4 Million with an Expected Net Gain of $2.0 Million and the Completion of the Sale of the M/V Magic Argo.

The Company expects to record during the first quarter of 2024 a net gain of approximately $2.0 million from the sale of the M/V Magic Orion, excluding any transaction related costs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7336492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Castor Maritime Inc stands at 15.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.70%.

The market cap for CTRM stock reached $47.25 million, with 96.62 million shares outstanding and 96.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 528.82K shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 7336492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.29.

How has CTRM stock performed recently?

Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3724, while it was recorded at 0.4328 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4886 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.14 and a Gross Margin at +53.51. Castor Maritime Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.23.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 23.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.90. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $118,560,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Castor Maritime Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.29 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Insider trade positions for Castor Maritime Inc [CTRM]

