Boeing Co. [BA] Stock trading around $251.76 per share: What’s Next?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on 01/02/24, posting a -3.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $251.76. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM that Boeing-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Embarks on Seventh Mission.

– Mission will expand the United States Space Force’s knowledge of the space environment by experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5776387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boeing Co. stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $152.31 billion, with 604.98 million shares outstanding and 604.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 5776387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $272.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.90, while it was recorded at 259.53 for the last single week of trading, and 213.14 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.