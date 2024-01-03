Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell -6.31% so far this year. What now?

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] price plunged by -6.31 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Better Therapeutics Announces Submission for FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Digital Therapeutic Platform to Treat Liver Disease.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a pioneer in developing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to treat cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Breakthrough Device Designation for its novel PDT designed to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NAFLD and NASH.

MASLD affects an estimated 25%–30% of adults in the U.S., including approximately 70% of individuals with type 2 diabetes and up to 90% of those with obesity. The more advanced form of this disease, MASH, affects approximately 5%–11% of American adults and has recently emerged as a leading indication for liver transplant. Despite growing rates of MASLD and MASH, there are currently no FDA approved drug or device treatments.

A sum of 10966729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Better Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.2036 and dropped to a low of $0.1755 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year BTTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.57. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1897, while it was recorded at 0.1854 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6278 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BTTX is now -127.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.60. Additionally, BTTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] managed to generate an average of -$736,296 per employee.Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.