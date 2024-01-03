Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] fell -0.29% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 6999486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.64M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares reached a high of $0.4995 and dropped to a low of $0.4728 until finishing in the latest session at $0.47.

The one-year ACB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.85. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $0.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4695, while it was recorded at 0.4874 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5586 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.