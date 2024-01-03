Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock Reiterated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $185

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.74%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Breakthrough Digital Lithography Technology From Applied Materials and Ushio to Enable More Powerful Computing Systems for the AI Era.

Digital Lithography Technology (DLT).

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AMAT stock rose by 58.91%. The one-year Applied Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.29 billion, with 833.00 million shares outstanding and 828.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, AMAT stock reached a trading volume of 8604558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $166.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.92, while it was recorded at 161.61 for the last single week of trading, and 137.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.66 and a Gross Margin at +46.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.92.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.69. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $201,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.