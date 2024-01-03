American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Stock trading around $21.19 per share: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.05%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM that AEO Inc. Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly cash dividend by 25%. The Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 on December 13, 2023, payable on January 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

“I am pleased to announce a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting improved fundamentals and free cash flow over the course of 2023. This underscores the strength of our balance sheet and confidence in our strategic direction as we enter 2024. We remain committed to delivering sustained profitable growth and returns to our shareholders,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 51.47%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.68. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 195.06 million shares outstanding and 181.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 6842696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 21.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 18.42%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

