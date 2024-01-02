why Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.95

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.51%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that AT&T and Rivian Team up to Reduce CO2 Emissions and Enable Smart, Connected Vehicles.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) and AT&T* have today announced that they have signed an agreement for AT&T to purchase Rivian electric vehicles (EVs) for AT&T’s fleet through a pilot program aimed at cutting transport emissions. AT&T expects to begin adding the Rivian Commercial Van and R1 vehicles to its fleet in early 2024 to begin evaluating the various ways these vehicles help improve safety, reduce costs and cut its carbon footprint.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AT&T’s commercial fleet plays an important role in keeping customers connected. Piloting EVs from Rivian will allow AT&T to explore new paths in its electrification journey, which is expected to contribute toward the company’s commitment of carbon neutrality by 2035.

Over the last 12 months, RIVN stock rose by 32.24%. The one-year Rivian Automotive Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.6. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.43 billion, with 918.00 million shares outstanding and 668.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.82M shares, RIVN stock reached a trading volume of 21288149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $25.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 35.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.49, while it was recorded at 23.51 for the last single week of trading, and 18.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.67. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.