why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.66

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] slipped around -0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $85.34 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Industry-leading technology and products address the growing demand for AI solutions.

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now 70.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $86.1441 and lowest of $85.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.87, which means current price is +72.23% above from all time high which was touched on 12/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 8381603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $95.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.64, while it was recorded at 86.31 for the last single week of trading, and 68.01 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.43. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of -$135,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to -2.62%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.