why Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.30

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.09 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM that Passing of Gustavo Cisneros.

Mr. Cisneros was an independent member of the Board from 2003, chairing its Environment, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee and serving as a member of the Compensation Committee. He was also a member of Barrick’s International Advisory Board, which advises the Board on geopolitical and other strategic issues.

Barrick Gold Corp. stock is now 5.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOLD Stock saw the intraday high of $18.10 and lowest of $17.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.75, which means current price is +30.90% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.26M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 11849511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.28.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.08 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] managed to generate an average of $24,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.