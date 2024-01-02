Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM that GoodLeap Hires John Shrewsberry as Chief Financial Officer.

Shrewsberry brings 22 years of experience helping lead Wells Fargo through decades of growth.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GoodLeap, LLC, America’s leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced it has hired John Shrewsberry as Chief Financial Officer. In his capacity as CFO, Shrewsberry will oversee Financial Planning, Accounting, Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Legal, and Compliance.

A sum of 11301686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.73M shares. Wells Fargo & Co. shares reached a high of $49.575 and dropped to a low of $49.21 until finishing in the latest session at $49.22.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.85. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.95, while it was recorded at 49.37 for the last single week of trading, and 41.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.39. Wells Fargo & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $147.66 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.