Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Citigroup Inc [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] loss -0.16% or -0.08 points to close at $51.44 with a heavy trading volume of 12851630 shares. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for ZKH Group Limited ADR Program.

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed as the depositary bank by ZKH Group Limited (“ZKH”), a leading maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) procurement service platform in China, to act as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program.

ZKH’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the NYSE under the ticker “ZKH”. Each ADS represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of ZKH. The initial public offering price is US$15.50 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$62 million (assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs).

It opened the trading session at $51.56, the shares rose to $51.605 and dropped to $51.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded 11.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, C reached to a volume of 12851630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $55.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.48 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.18, while it was recorded at 51.32 for the last single week of trading, and 44.98 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Citigroup Inc [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Citigroup Inc [C]

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.