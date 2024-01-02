Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rush Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: RUSHA] closed the trading session at $50.30 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.86, while the highest price level was $50.42. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM that Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALTM”. Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.32 percent and weekly performance of 7.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 357.88K shares, RUSHA reached to a volume of 13831799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUSHA shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Rush Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Enterprises Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

RUSHA stock trade performance evaluation

Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, RUSHA shares gained by 27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.92 for Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.31, while it was recorded at 48.74 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.16. Rush Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for RUSHA is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.28. Additionally, RUSHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA] managed to generate an average of $48,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Rush Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUSHA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rush Enterprises Inc go to -4.99%.

Rush Enterprises Inc [RUSHA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RUSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.