Velo3D Inc [VLD] Revenue clocked in at $105.54 million, down -77.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Velo3D Inc [NYSE: VLD] price plunged by -4.99 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM that Velo3D, Inc. Enters Debt Amendment Agreement with Existing Note Holder.

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) (the “Company” or “Velo3D”), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has entered into a note amendment (the “Note Amendment”) to the Company’s senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Secured Notes”) with the note holders. The Note Amendment was entered into concurrently with the Company’s recently announced registered direct equity offering.

Pursuant to the Note Amendment (A) the Company will make a cash payment to the note holders of $25.0 million to repay approximately $20.8 million of aggregate principal amount of the Secured Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest (the “Cash Payment”), and (B) effective as of the completion of the Cash Payment, the Secured Notes will be amended to, among other things, (i) remove the requirement to redeem an aggregate of $8,750,000 of principal amount of Secured Notes for a repayment price of $10,500,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest, on January 1, 2024, and (ii) remove the requirement to maintain a minimum of $35.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects to make the Cash Payment from its existing available cash on or about December 29, 2023.

A sum of 10670972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.32M shares. Velo3D Inc shares reached a high of $0.435 and dropped to a low of $0.39 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The one-year VLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.49. The average equity rating for VLD stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Velo3D Inc [VLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

VLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Velo3D Inc [VLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.39. With this latest performance, VLD shares dropped by -61.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Velo3D Inc [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9915, while it was recorded at 0.5249 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6572 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velo3D Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velo3D Inc [VLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Velo3D Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Total Capital for VLD is now -71.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.25. Additionally, VLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] managed to generate an average of $34,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Velo3D Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

VLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc go to 17.00%.

Velo3D Inc [VLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

