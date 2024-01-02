Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain 148.97% so far this year. What now?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] loss -2.49% or -1.57 points to close at $61.57 with a heavy trading volume of 20890756 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Uber for Business Modernizes Expense Management Through Integrations with Brex and Ramp.

More than 200,000 companies use the Uber for Business platform to help provide rides and meals to their employees, customers, and guests. The dashboard enables companies to create travel and meal programs that reflect their policies, including features like restrictions on spending or time of day. Employees, in turn, can enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience—from requesting a ride or ordering a meal on a user-friendly app, to fast and easy reimbursement. Integrations with innovative companies like Brex and Ramp make the tail end of this process effortless for employees while simplifying operations for finance teams. This is valuable for all businesses, from startups and small businesses where resources may be limited and every minute counts, to enterprises that need to simplify their complexities of scale.

It opened the trading session at $62.36, the shares rose to $63.14 and dropped to $61.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded 42.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 29.69M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 20890756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $64.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 55.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.20, while it was recorded at 62.34 for the last single week of trading, and 44.28 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 23.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.