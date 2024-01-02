Tesla Inc [TSLA] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $146

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 12:07 AM that LeddarTech Appoints Chris Stewart as Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO at LeddarTech, Mr. Stewart will be instrumental in supporting LeddarTech in completing its recently announced business combination with Prospector Capital Corp. and transitioning to a publicly traded company.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock rose by 120.46%. The one-year Tesla Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.01. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.51, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $789.90 billion, with 3.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 120.10M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 100447691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $241.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 8.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 214.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.90, while it was recorded at 254.45 for the last single week of trading, and 229.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 1.78%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.