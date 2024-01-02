Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] is 160.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sentage Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SNTG] gained 182.49% or 3.23 points to close at $5.00 with a heavy trading volume of 48019670 shares. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its China-based operating entities, the Company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The Company today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023. The following summarizes such financial results.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.24, the shares rose to $8.45 and dropped to $2.1096, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNTG points out that the company has recorded 84.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -247.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28K shares, SNTG reached to a volume of 48019670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for SNTG stock

Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 184.09. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 212.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.48 for Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1593.22. Sentage Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1587.58.

Return on Total Capital for SNTG is now -16.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.17. Additionally, SNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] managed to generate an average of -$121,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]

