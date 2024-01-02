Market cap of Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS] reaches 44.44M – now what?

Optex Systems Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OPXS] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.55 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended October 1, 2023.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced financial results for the twelve months ended October 1, 2023.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc., commented, “This was another strong year for Optex. Our backlog has grown to historic highs and with this, a growing set of new customers bringing multi-year programs further broadening our product mix. Our customers continue to design our products into their latest platforms and reward us for the value that we provide. Supply chain issues continue to improve which increases our own factory efficiencies. As stated last year, 2022 was indeed strong and fulcrum year yielding continued revenue growth, profitability and product mix for 2023. Given the record backlog stated earlier, we anticipate these trends to continue in 2024.”.

Optex Systems Holdings Inc stock is now 122.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPXS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.5993 and lowest of $6.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.46, which means current price is +128.38% above from all time high which was touched on 12/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.23K shares, OPXS reached a trading volume of 85889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Optex Systems Holdings Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, OPXS shares gained by 51.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.01 for Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Optex Systems Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPXS is now 16.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.26. Additionally, OPXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Optex Systems Holdings Inc [OPXS] managed to generate an average of $21,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Optex Systems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The top three institutional holders of OPXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OPXS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OPXS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.