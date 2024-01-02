Market cap of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD] reaches 13.17M – now what?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: MYMD] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 4.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM that MyMD Pharmaceuticals Plans FDA-Cleared Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 in Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Company targets first quarter 2024 for trial initiation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Potential to be first orally-administered TNF-α inhibitor treatment for RA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13883631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 30.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.59%.

The market cap for MYMD stock reached $13.17 million, with 50.90 million shares outstanding and 43.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.74K shares, MYMD reached a trading volume of 13883631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYMD shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has MYMD stock performed recently?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, MYMD shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3131, while it was recorded at 0.2628 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0718 for the last 200 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MYMD is now -79.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.96. Additionally, MYMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Insider trade positions for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc [MYMD]

The top three institutional holders of MYMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MYMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MYMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.