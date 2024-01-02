Market cap of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] reaches 2.26M – now what?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SXTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 97.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 116.94%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Over the last 12 months, SXTC stock dropped by -68.86%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 million, with 11.43 million shares outstanding and 0.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.93K shares, SXTC stock reached a trading volume of 30968307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.47.

SXTC Stock Performance Analysis:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 116.94. With this latest performance, SXTC shares gained by 120.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.53 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.00.

Return on Total Capital for SXTC is now -30.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.57. Additionally, SXTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] managed to generate an average of -$76,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

