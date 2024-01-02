Market Analysts see Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gaining to $3.90. Time to buy?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -4.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.30. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on January 9, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27866304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tilray Brands Inc stands at 10.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.02%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $1.70 billion, with 739.89 million shares outstanding and 729.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.24M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 27866304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLRY in the course of the last twelve months was 102.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 27.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.45 and a Gross Margin at +8.53. Tilray Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.64.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.80. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$907,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings analysis for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.