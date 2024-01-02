Market Analysts see Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -1.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Clover Health Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer; Reiterates Most Recently Issued Financial Guidance for 2023.

Lee A. Shapiro, Clover Audit Committee Chair, will lead the search for the next Clover CFO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10985064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clover Health Investments Corp stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $464.28 million, with 381.93 million shares outstanding and 370.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 10985064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9666, while it was recorded at 0.9736 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0118 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.35. Clover Health Investments Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -80.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.69. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$516,530 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp go to 19.10%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]

