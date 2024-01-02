Market Analysts see Chewy Inc [CHWY] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -3.94 percent to reach at -$0.97. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Chewy to Open Its First Veterinary Practices with Launch of Chewy Vet Care.

Chewy is combining its acclaimed customer focus with excellent veterinary medicine to create an innovative healthcare experience that takes care of pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), whose mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners, everywhere, today announced the launch of its pet health practices under the brand name “Chewy Vet Care.” The first practice will open in South Florida early next year with additional locations launching throughout 2024, and offer services including routine appointments, urgent care and surgery. The practices will be powered by Chewy’s custom-built open platform that can seamlessly be applied to Chewy Vet Care or third-party partner practices.

A sum of 8900339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.91M shares. Chewy Inc shares reached a high of $24.758 and dropped to a low of $23.57 until finishing in the latest session at $23.63.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.2. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 33.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chewy Inc [CHWY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.40. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc [CHWY] managed to generate an average of $2,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 80.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.05.Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

CHWY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.