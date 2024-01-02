Market Analysts see Agenus Inc [AGEN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.83 at the close of the session, up 2.21%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Botensilimab/Balstilimab Data in Neoadjuvant Colorectal Cancer Selected for ASCO-GI 2024.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that data from an investigator sponsored trial (IST) evaluating botensilimab (BOT, multifunctional CTLA-4 immune activator) in combination with balstilimab (BAL, PD-1 antibody) in neoadjuvant colorectal cancer (CRC) will be presented at the upcoming ASCO-GI Meeting, to be held January 18 – 20, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. The IST is led by Pashtoon Kasi, M.D., who was recruited to Weill Cornell Medicine as an associate professor of medicine and is a member of its Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center. Dr. Kasi is also an oncologist at NewYork Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Agenus Inc stock is now -64.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8342 and lowest of $0.8018 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.01, which means current price is +34.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.17M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 10695096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7698, while it was recorded at 0.8072 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3000 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc [AGEN]

