Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] Stock trading around $23.49 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] plunged by -$4.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.67 during the day while it closed the day at $23.49. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Adds Anchorage Digital Bank as a Bitcoin Custodian.

As of November 30, 2023, Marathon held 14,025 bitcoin on its balance sheet. With the Company’s bitcoin production and treasury continuing to expand, Marathon has opted to add another enterprise-grade custodian to help diversify its treasury. Anchorage Digital Bank is the third custodian Marathon has engaged to custody its bitcoin and the second the Company has added in the fourth quarter of 2023. Marathon may continue to further diversify its bitcoin custody across additional custodians in the future.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stock has also loss -5.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has inclined by 176.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 69.48% and gained 586.84% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $5.23 billion, with 222.62 million shares outstanding and 216.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.99M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 143740538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 89.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 646.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.01. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$22,891,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.33 and a Current Ratio set at 11.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: Institutional Ownership

