JP Morgan slashes price target on Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] – find out why.

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] closed the trading session at $7.15 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.66, while the highest price level was $8.7345. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM that 10 EH/s Equity Raising Program Complete.

Figure 1.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 472.00 percent and weekly performance of -6.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 92.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, IREN reached to a volume of 9689130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

IREN stock trade performance evaluation

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 47.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 574.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.13 and a Gross Margin at -30.93. Iris Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.62.

Return on Total Capital for IREN is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, IREN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IREN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.