Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $12

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IOVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.04%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Clinical Program Update for LN-145 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on the IOV-LUN-202 trial on December 22, 2023, in response to a recently reported Grade 5 (fatal) serious adverse event potentially related to the non-myeloablative lymphodepletion pre-conditioning regimen. IOV-LUN-202 is investigating LN-145 in patients who have progressed on or after chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy for advanced (unresectable or metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without EGFR, ROS or ALK genomic mutations and had received at least one line of an FDA-approved targeted therapy if indicated by other actionable tumor mutations. These patients have a poor prognosis, limited treatment options, and a real-world overall survival of less than six months.1 The clinical hold for IOV-LUN-202 has no impact on any other Iovance clinical trials and is independent of the FDA’s Priority Review of the biologics license application (BLA) for lifileucel in advanced melanoma. The BLA remains on track toward the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 24, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, IOVA stock rose by 43.13%. The one-year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.19. The average equity rating for IOVA stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 255.92 million shares outstanding and 199.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, IOVA stock reached a trading volume of 10093149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $20.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2930.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 43.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

