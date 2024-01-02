Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain 9.72% so far this year. What now?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] slipped around -0.81 points on Friday, while shares priced at $346.55 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Behind the Apron: How Customer Order Specialist Maureen Leaves a Lasting Impact.

The Home DepotOriginally published on Built From Scratch

Maureen Caine was looking for a fresh start after losing her husband. Now, more than 10 years later, she’s found a sense of belonging helping customers with her fellow associates at The Home Depot in Columbia, South Carolina.

Home Depot, Inc. stock is now 9.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $347.55 and lowest of $343.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 354.92, which means current price is +26.36% above from all time high which was touched on 12/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 10323846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Home Depot, Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $336.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 241.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has HD stock performed recently?

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.90 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 313.62, while it was recorded at 348.07 for the last single week of trading, and 307.58 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot, Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.