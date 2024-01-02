EchoStar Corp [SATS] moved up 3.05: Why It’s Important

EchoStar Corp [NASDAQ: SATS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.85%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM that EchoStar Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2. EchoStar is acquiring DISH Network in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, SATS stock rose by 1.41%. The one-year EchoStar Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.37. The average equity rating for SATS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 35.29 million shares outstanding and 33.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 951.95K shares, SATS stock reached a trading volume of 17276008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EchoStar Corp [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EchoStar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corp is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.81.

SATS Stock Performance Analysis:

EchoStar Corp [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.85. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 55.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for EchoStar Corp [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 15.35 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EchoStar Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corp [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. EchoStar Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.86.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corp [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.12. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corp [SATS] managed to generate an average of $76,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.EchoStar Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 6.23.

SATS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corp go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corp [SATS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SATS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.