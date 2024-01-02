Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] Stock trading around $173.92 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.51%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Over the last 12 months, COIN stock rose by 434.64%. The one-year Coinbase Global Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -66.32. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.61 billion, with 182.80 million shares outstanding and 168.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 19618825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $104.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 9.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 434.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.34 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.88, while it was recorded at 178.61 for the last single week of trading, and 83.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.