Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] is 637.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] loss -14.14% or -0.68 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 19459100 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cipher Mining Purchases 7.1 EH/s of New Miners and Option to Purchase an Additional 8.7 EH/s of Latest Generation Miners from Bitmain.

Purchases 7.1 EH/s of latest generation Bitmain T21 miners for $99.5 million, representing a unit price of $14/TH.

Secures option to purchase up to an additional 8.7 EH/s at the same fixed price terms.

It opened the trading session at $4.96, the shares rose to $4.96 and dropped to $4.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIFR points out that the company has recorded 44.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -986.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, CIFR reached to a volume of 19459100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CIFR stock

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 50.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 901.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2401.22 and a Gross Margin at -94.20. Cipher Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.91.

Return on Total Capital for CIFR is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, CIFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] managed to generate an average of -$1,502,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.