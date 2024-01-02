Brean Murray lifts China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

China Green Agriculture Inc [NYSE: CGA] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 59.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NYSE CURE LETTER.

As a result, on November 10, 2023, the Below Compliance (“BC”) indicator had ceased to be disseminated for the Company. The Company will then be removed from the list of issuers noncompliant with NYSE corporate governance listing standards posted on https://www.nyse.com/regulation/noncompliant-issuers and the BC indicator will be removed from the profile, data and news pages of the Company’s security.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9573579 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Green Agriculture Inc stands at 16.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for CGA stock reached $40.54 million, with 13.38 million shares outstanding and 7.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.99K shares, CGA reached a trading volume of 9573579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA]?

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Green Agriculture Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Green Agriculture Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

How has CGA stock performed recently?

China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, CGA shares gained by 42.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.68 for China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.66. China Green Agriculture Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Return on Total Capital for CGA is now -9.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.78. Additionally, CGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.China Green Agriculture Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.49.

Earnings analysis for China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Green Agriculture Inc go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for China Green Agriculture Inc [CGA]

