Apple Inc [AAPL] Is Currently -0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $192.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Apple unveils App Store Award winners, the best apps and games of 2023.

Apple® today unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store® Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends. This year’s winners include developers from across the world, whose apps and games were chosen by the App Store’s Editorial team for providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129742335/en/.

Apple Inc represents 15.55 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2994.38 billion with the latest information. AAPL stock price has been found in the range of $191.725 to $194.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.09M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 42478577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $197.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.63, while it was recorded at 193.18 for the last single week of trading, and 179.49 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.13. Apple Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 61.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 171.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.42. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $602,453 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 6.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apple Inc [AAPL]

There are presently around $1.83 trillion, or None% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.