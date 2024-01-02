Anterix Inc [ATEX] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $50

Anterix Inc [NASDAQ: ATEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM that ANTERIX TO PRESENT AT OPPENHEIMER AND NEW STREET INVESTOR CONFERENCES.

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences in December 2023.

Monday, December 11, 2023, 2:20 p.m. ET: Anterix Chief Financial Officer Tim Gray will present virtually at Oppenheimer Financial’s 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues. Anterix also will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

Over the last 12 months, ATEX stock rose by 8.36%. The one-year Anterix Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.06. The average equity rating for ATEX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $625.42 million, with 18.92 million shares outstanding and 18.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.15K shares, ATEX stock reached a trading volume of 81175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anterix Inc [ATEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEX shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Anterix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anterix Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 219.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

ATEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Anterix Inc [ATEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, ATEX shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Anterix Inc [ATEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.45, while it was recorded at 33.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anterix Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anterix Inc [ATEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2858.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.90. Anterix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.29.

Return on Total Capital for ATEX is now -29.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anterix Inc [ATEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, ATEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anterix Inc [ATEX] managed to generate an average of -$198,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Anterix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.06 and a Current Ratio set at 4.06.

Anterix Inc [ATEX] Institutonal Ownership Details

