American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] stock Downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $12

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $13.74 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM that American Airlines Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

American Airlines has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, one of only two passenger airlines included in the Index. American also returns to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third year in a row.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

American Airlines Group Inc represents 650.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.98 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $13.69 to $13.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.60M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 23948097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $14.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.63, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.