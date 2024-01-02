Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $151.94 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Regal and Audible Launch Audiobook to Screen Program Featuring “The Boys in The Boat”.

Regal and Audible, an Amazon company, collaborate for the first-time bringing movies and audiobooks together for their respective audiences. Amazon MGM Studios’ The Boys in the Boat, in theaters this Christmas, is the first title they are working on together, offering the first chapter of the audiobook and a special Audible promotion to complete the listen.

Regal and Audible’s mutual efforts are to engage and convert audiobook enthusiasts to see literary-based films in theaters and encourage early listening to the audiobook before the film’s release, driving Audible memberships and ticket sales. This collaboration opens the door to multiple engagement opportunities with Amazon MGM and other studios.

Over the last 12 months, AMZN stock rose by 85.70%. The one-year Amazon.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1570.15 billion, with 10.24 billion shares outstanding and 9.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.87M shares, AMZN stock reached a trading volume of 38135248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $179.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.05, while it was recorded at 153.10 for the last single week of trading, and 127.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $911.64 billion, or None% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.