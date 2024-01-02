Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $140.93. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Questex’s Silverlinings Announces First Ever Cloud Innovation Awards Finalists for Top Cloud Changemaker Category.

Winners to be Announced December 7 During the Cloud Executive Summit in Sonoma, CA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14848358 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphabet Inc stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for GOOG stock reached $1763.88 billion, with 6.00 billion shares outstanding and 5.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.40M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 14848358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $153.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.97, while it was recorded at 141.84 for the last single week of trading, and 125.78 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 25.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $315,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 17.53%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

There are presently around $493.25 billion, or None% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.