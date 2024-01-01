why Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.10

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: NOAH] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.97 during the day while it closed the day at $13.81. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that NOAH Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer.

Company separates CEO and chairperson roles to improve corporate governance.

Mr. Zhe Yin appointed as CEO; Ms. Jingbo Wang to remain as Chairwoman.

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR stock has also loss -0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOAH stock has inclined by 10.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.92% and lost -10.90% year-on date.

The market cap for NOAH stock reached $884.53 million, with 62.60 million shares outstanding and 60.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.82K shares, NOAH reached a trading volume of 74272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOAH shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOAH stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80.

NOAH stock trade performance evaluation

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, NOAH shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.93 and a Gross Margin at +91.24. Noah Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.50.

Return on Total Capital for NOAH is now 10.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, NOAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH] managed to generate an average of $393,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR [NOAH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.