why Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [NASDAQ: LOAN] gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $4.97 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $2,434,000 compared to approximately $2,107,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $327,000, or 15.5%. The increase in revenues was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, approximately $1,992,000 and $1,678,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $441,000 and $429,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc represents 11.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.91 million with the latest information. LOAN stock price has been found in the range of $4.85 to $4.9781.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.09K shares, LOAN reached a trading volume of 85622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOAN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86.

Trading performance analysis for LOAN stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, LOAN shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +81.87 and a Gross Margin at +99.92. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +60.81.

Return on Total Capital for LOAN is now 10.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, LOAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN] managed to generate an average of $1,042,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc [LOAN]

The top three institutional holders of LOAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.