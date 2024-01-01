why Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.06

Lucid Diagnostics Inc [NASDAQ: LUCD] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Lucid Diagnostics Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Results from Three Clinical Utility Studies.

Studies demonstrate real-world clinical utility of EsoGuard testing to detect esophageal precancer.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( “PAVmed”), today announced that three manuscripts providing interim results from the Prospective REView of Esophageal Precancer DetectioN in AT-Risk Patients (PREVENT) Registry, the CLinical Utility of EsoGuard (CLUE) study, and full data from the San Antonio Firefighter study, have been published—the first peer-reviewed publications demonstrating real-world clinical utility of Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test to detect esophageal precancer.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc stock is now 3.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUCD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.4899 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.85, which means current price is +35.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.74K shares, LUCD reached a trading volume of 86851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUCD shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lucid Diagnostics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Diagnostics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.79.

How has LUCD stock performed recently?

Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, LUCD shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3364, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4286 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -14899.47 and a Gross Margin at -1372.15. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14899.47.

Return on Total Capital for LUCD is now -140.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, LUCD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD] managed to generate an average of -$759,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Lucid Diagnostics Inc [LUCD]

The top three institutional holders of LUCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LUCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LUCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.