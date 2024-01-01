why HUTCHMED [China] Limited ADR [HCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.65

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [NASDAQ: HCM] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.11 at the close of the session, up 2.72%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 11:30 PM that HUTCHMED Announces Continued Inclusion of ELUNATE® (fruquintinib) and SULANDA® (surufatinib) in the National Reimbursement Drug List in China at Current Terms.

Mr Hong Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (China) of HUTCHMED, said: “The NRDL has made it possible for our innovative medicines to quickly reach more patients in need across China. In the past few years, we have seen an array of new measures adopted by the NHSA, including the NRDL negotiation, the bidding process for non-exclusive medicines and simplified renewal rules for already listed medicines. Those new measures provided a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the innovative pharmaceutical industry and continuous improvement of patients’ access to innovative medicines, allowing patients to truly benefit from healthcare innovations.”.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR stock is now 22.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCM Stock saw the intraday high of $18.295 and lowest of $17.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.28, which means current price is +69.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 142.66K shares, HCM reached a trading volume of 93023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCM shares is $27.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCM in the course of the last twelve months was 177.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.04.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, HCM shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.44, while it was recorded at 17.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.62.

Return on Total Capital for HCM is now -47.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.42. Additionally, HCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR [HCM] managed to generate an average of -$1,395,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.HUTCHMED (China) Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The top three institutional holders of HCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.