why Healthstream Inc [HSTM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.00

Healthstream Inc [NASDAQ: HSTM] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.03 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that HealthStream Expands its Total Addressable Market, Targeting 1,000+ Nursing Schools & 1,000,000+ Nursing Students.

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today the expansion of its market opportunity to include the nation’s approximately 1,000,000 nursing students of all levels as well as the approximately 1,000 nursing schools, along with a multitude of nursing certification and nursing associate degree programs.

The addition of nursing students has accelerated in HealthStream’s network with the wide-spread adoption of its application, myClinicalExchange. This unique application, which was integrated with the hStream Platform in April 2023, is purchased directly by students and by their academic organization on behalf of students at an average of approximately $30 per user per year to manage students’ onboarding, rotations, and internships—and its adoption continues to grow. At its current annual growth rate of approximately 27 percent, myClinicalExchange is expected to generate 2023 revenue in excess of $4.0 million. For the first nine months of this year alone, the administration of over 160,000 clinical rotations at 600+ healthcare organizations using myClinicalExchange has been completed.

Healthstream Inc stock is now 8.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSTM Stock saw the intraday high of $27.22 and lowest of $27.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.69, which means current price is +32.05% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 121.79K shares, HSTM reached a trading volume of 78819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthstream Inc [HSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTM shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Healthstream Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthstream Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has HSTM stock performed recently?

Healthstream Inc [HSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, HSTM shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for Healthstream Inc [HSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 27.15 for the last single week of trading, and 24.06 for the last 200 days.

Healthstream Inc [HSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthstream Inc [HSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. Healthstream Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HSTM is now 3.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthstream Inc [HSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.83. Additionally, HSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthstream Inc [HSTM] managed to generate an average of $10,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Healthstream Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Healthstream Inc [HSTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthstream Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Healthstream Inc [HSTM]

