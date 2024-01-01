why Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $403.60

Credit Acceptance Corp. [NASDAQ: CACC] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -0.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $532.73. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility.

As of December 29, 2023, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Credit Acceptance Corp. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for CACC stock reached $6.70 billion, with 12.76 million shares outstanding and 7.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.42K shares, CACC reached a trading volume of 81672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CACC shares is $403.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CACC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Credit Acceptance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Acceptance Corp. is set at 13.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CACC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69.

How has CACC stock performed recently?

Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, CACC shares gained by 18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 453.58, while it was recorded at 533.18 for the last single week of trading, and 470.94 for the last 200 days.

Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.60. Credit Acceptance Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.24.

Return on Total Capital for CACC is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.68. Additionally, CACC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC] managed to generate an average of $238,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings analysis for Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Acceptance Corp. go to 22.08%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Acceptance Corp. [CACC]

The top three institutional holders of CACC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CACC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CACC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.