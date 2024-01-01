why City Holding Co. [CHCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.67

City Holding Co. [NASDAQ: CHCO] slipped around -3.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $110.26 at the close of the session, down -2.85%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that City Holding Company Announces Quarterly Results.

City Holding Company (“Company” or “City”) (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.9 million and diluted earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.94% and a return on tangible equity of 24.1%.

City Holding Co. stock is now 18.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHCO Stock saw the intraday high of $113.50 and lowest of $109.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.89, which means current price is +33.60% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.50K shares, CHCO reached a trading volume of 97622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about City Holding Co. [CHCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHCO shares is $101.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for City Holding Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for City Holding Co. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.84.

How has CHCO stock performed recently?

City Holding Co. [CHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, CHCO shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for City Holding Co. [CHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.50, while it was recorded at 113.43 for the last single week of trading, and 93.72 for the last 200 days.

City Holding Co. [CHCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and City Holding Co. [CHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.46. City Holding Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.40.

Return on Total Capital for CHCO is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, City Holding Co. [CHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.35. Additionally, CHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, City Holding Co. [CHCO] managed to generate an average of $111,235 per employee.City Holding Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Earnings analysis for City Holding Co. [CHCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for City Holding Co. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for City Holding Co. [CHCO]

The top three institutional holders of CHCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.