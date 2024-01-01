why China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

China Automotive Systems Inc [NASDAQ: CAAS] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.23 at the close of the session, down -1.97%. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that China Automotive Systems Reports a 29.2% Increase in Diluted Earnings Per Share Growth in the Third Quarter of 2023.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

China Automotive Systems Inc stock is now -44.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.355 and lowest of $3.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.70, which means current price is +6.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.82K shares, CAAS reached a trading volume of 79292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Automotive Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Automotive Systems Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has CAAS stock performed recently?

China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, CAAS shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.75. China Automotive Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Total Capital for CAAS is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, CAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS] managed to generate an average of $5,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.China Automotive Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Automotive Systems Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Automotive Systems Inc [CAAS]

The top three institutional holders of CAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.