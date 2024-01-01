why Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.00

Calavo Growers, Inc [NASDAQ: CVGW] slipped around -0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.41 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Calavo Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results.

Under SEC rules, the Company is required to determine its filer status for its Form 10-K as of the last business day of its most recently completed second fiscal quarter. Based on the aggregate worldwide market value of the Company’s common stock held by non-affiliates on April 28, 2023, the Company determined that it will be an “accelerated filer” for its fiscal 2023 Form 10-K and for each Form 10-Q during fiscal 2024. The Company’s Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 is therefore due on January 16, 2024, the first business day after the date that is 75 days following fiscal year end, and the Company plans to file its Form 10-K at the same time that fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings are announced. Each Form 10-Q during fiscal 2024 will continue to be due 40 days after the applicable quarter end.

Calavo Growers, Inc stock is now 0.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVGW Stock saw the intraday high of $29.58 and lowest of $29.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.97, which means current price is +36.22% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 131.08K shares, CVGW reached a trading volume of 73942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVGW shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVGW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Calavo Growers, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calavo Growers, Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVGW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has CVGW stock performed recently?

Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, CVGW shares gained by 30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVGW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.89 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Calavo Growers, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.52.

Return on Total Capital for CVGW is now 3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.81. Additionally, CVGW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW] managed to generate an average of -$1,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.87.Calavo Growers, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings analysis for Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVGW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calavo Growers, Inc go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Calavo Growers, Inc [CVGW]

