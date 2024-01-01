why Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.00

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [NYSE: BLX] traded at a low on 12/29/23, posting a -1.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.74. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bladex acts as joint lead arranger and bookrunner for AES Dominicana Renewable Energy US$368M non-recourse term loan and US$27M Reserve Letter of Credit facilities.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior – Bladex (NYSE:BLX), announced today the successful closing of a US$368 million A/B Loan Facility, under IDB Invest´s A/B Loan Structure, and US$27 million associated Debt Service Reserve Letter of Credit Facility.

Bladex acted as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the A/B Facility, co-leading the structuring and syndication together were IDB Invest, JP Morgan and Scotiabank. While the Debt Service Reserve Letters of Credit have been provided by Bladex, JP Morgan and Scotiabank proceeds from the A/B Facility have been used to refinance the existing debt associated with three operating renewable energy projects, and will also be used to fund construction of three additional photovoltaic facilities. Total capacity of the portfolio is expected to reach 390 MW by 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.90%.

The market cap for BLX stock reached $898.56 million, with 36.32 million shares outstanding and 27.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 105.15K shares, BLX reached a trading volume of 76485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLX shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90.

How has BLX stock performed recently?

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, BLX shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 25.01 for the last single week of trading, and 21.64 for the last 200 days.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.95. Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLX is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 442.68. Additionally, BLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX] managed to generate an average of $386,723 per employee.Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior SA [BLX]

