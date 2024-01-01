why Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.75

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: DRTS] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.01 at the close of the session, up 6.36%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Alpha Tau to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

– The overview presentation will review some of the Company’s recent achievements, including highly promising interim results from the Company’s pancreatic cancer safety and feasibility trial as well as robust long-term data analyzed across four clinical trials -.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

– The Company will also be featured at the Biotech Showcase™ occurring in parallel, and will host institutional investor meetings at both conferences -.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd stock is now -5.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRTS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.04 and lowest of $2.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.95, which means current price is +11.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.24K shares, DRTS reached a trading volume of 80692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRTS shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has DRTS stock performed recently?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, DRTS shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DRTS is now -49.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.91. Additionally, DRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS] managed to generate an average of -$359,170 per employee.Alpha Tau Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.66 and a Current Ratio set at 14.66.

Insider trade positions for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd [DRTS]

The top three institutional holders of DRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.