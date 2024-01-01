Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] is -16.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Whole Earth Brands Inc [NASDAQ: FREE] gained 0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Whole Earth Brands Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Consecutive Quarter of Margin ImprovementFlavors & Ingredients Achieves Another Quarter of Record Sales.

Whole Earth Brands Inc represents 41.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $146.12 million with the latest information. FREE stock price has been found in the range of $3.40 to $3.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 160.54K shares, FREE reached a trading volume of 77073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREE shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Whole Earth Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FREE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for FREE stock

Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.59. Whole Earth Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.91.

Return on Total Capital for FREE is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.60. Additionally, FREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] managed to generate an average of -$77,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Whole Earth Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]

The top three institutional holders of FREE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FREE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FREE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.